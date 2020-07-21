Biden says Whitmer still in contention for VP pick

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden vows to fight back against foreign interference efforts if elected On The Money: Congress set for showdown on coronavirus relief legislation | Jobless claims raise stakes in battle over COVID-19 aid | S&P 500 erases 2020 losses Biden pledges to overturn Trump's travel ban initially on majority Muslim countries MORE said he is still considering Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to be his running mate as he sifts through a field of several women for his No. 2 pick.

“Incredibly and yes,” Biden told Wood TV Tuesday when asked how important Michigan is in the presidential race and if Whitmer was still in contention for the vice presidential nomination.

The remarks confirming Whitmer is still in the running to be Biden’s running mate come as focus has been thrust more sharply on Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats call for McConnell to bring Voting Rights Act to floor in honor of Lewis Nation mourns the death of John Lewis: 'One of the greatest heroes of American history' Hillicon Valley: Russian hackers return to spotlight with vaccine research attack | Twitter says 130 accounts targeted in this week's cyberattack | Four fired, dozens suspended in CBP probe into racist, sexist Facebook groups MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden swings left while Trump turns right Hillicon Valley: Russian hackers return to spotlight with vaccine research attack | Twitter says 130 accounts targeted in this week's cyberattack | Four fired, dozens suspended in CBP probe into racist, sexist Facebook groups Democrats chide Facebook over climate disinformation MORE (D-Mass.) and Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy Duckworth Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform 'was vicious' Democrat expresses concern about 'delay' of cancer-linked chemical regulation Duckworth releases hold on military confirmations, citing proof Vindman earned promotion MORE (D-Ill.), Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsDemings: 'It really feels like a part of America died' with Lewis Most in new poll say Biden running mate won't influence their vote Susan Rice sees stock rise in Biden VP race MORE (D-Fla.), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), former national security adviser Susan Rice and more.

Biden has already vowed to select a woman as his running mate, though he’s come under increased pressure to pick a woman of color in light of the current national reckoning over systemic racism that was sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May.

Proponents of picking Whitmer have suggested she can boost Biden’s chances of winning Michigan, a key swing state that President Trump Donald John TrumpDHS expands authority of personnel to collect information on people threatening monuments: report GOP signals Trump's payroll-tax cut in Republican coronavirus bill — for now Trump threatens to double down on Portland in other major cities MORE narrowly won in 2016. However, some Democrats have warned that picking another centrist could risk alienating the party’s progressive flank.

Biden noted Michigan’s importance in the 2020 race, calling it “the key.”



“Michigan is a state that is incredibly important,” he said. “My case is to the people of Michigan that I think if they take a look at what’s at stake here in this election, it’s been even more clear with this pandemic and national reckoning on race, we can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump. And so Michigan is critical, critical, critical for me to be able to win.”