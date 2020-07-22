GOP group books ads for Kansas Senate primary

A top Republican super PAC is set to roll out a $1.2 million ad buy in Kansas in an effort to promote Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallThe Hill's Campaign Report: New polls show Biden leading by landslide margins Democratic-linked group runs ads in Kansas GOP Senate primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Runoff elections in Texas, Alabama set for Tuesday MORE over former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the Senate Republican primary next month.

The Senate Leadership Fund says it will launch the buy on Thursday, airing ads that will tout positive messages about Marshall, who will compete against Kobach and 10 other candidates in the GOP primary on Aug.t 4.

Politico first reported news of the ad buy, which is the latest example of Republican establishment support for Marshall. Retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsCongress set for showdown on coronavirus relief legislation Democratic-linked group runs ads in Kansas GOP Senate primary Illinois House Republican leader won't attend GOP convention in Florida: 'It's not going to be a safe environment' MORE (R) formally threw his support behind Marshall this week, while former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.), the 1996 GOP presidential nominee, endorsed him earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has not endorsed a candidate.

A primary win for Kobach could spell trouble for Republicans. Kobach lost his gubernatorial bid to now-Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) in 2018 and has seen his stock sink among the GOP establishment.

A poll conducted by the GOP firm Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Kansans for Marshall in May found Marshall leading with 33 percent support, with Kobach at 26 percent.

The winner of the race will likely go on to face Barbara Bollier, one of two Democratic primary candidates.