Amanda Adkins wins GOP primary to challenge Rep. Sharice Davids

Amanda Adkins won the GOP House primary in Kansas’ 3rd District Tuesday and will challenge Rep. Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsDemocrats go big on diversity with new House recruits The Hill's Coronavirus Report: INOVIO R&D Chief Kate Broderick 'completely confident' world will develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine; GOP boxed in on virus negotiations Native American lawmaker: 'Redskins' name change 'should have been made a long time ago' MORE (D-Kans.) in November.

The Associated Press called the race for Adkinsat 9:50 p.m. CET.

Adkins was previously an executive at information technology company Cerner Corp and served as state Republican chairwoman from 2009 to 2013.

Davids became one of the first Native American congresswomen in 2018 when she flipped the seat held by former Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderSharice Davids to vote for Trump impeachment articles: 'The facts are uncontested' Feehery: How Republicans can win back the suburbs K Street giants scoop up coveted ex-lawmakers MORE (R-Kans.) by around 10 points.

Her district is rated as "Lean Democratic" by The Cook Political Report.