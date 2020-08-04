Missouri Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer wins GOP primary

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer William (Blaine) Blaine LuetkemeyerFive takeaways from Fauci's testimony Yellen, Bernanke urge Congress to extend unemployment benefit boost Scalise blasts Democrats for calling on certain companies to return PPP loans MORE won the GOP House primary in Missouri’s 3rd District on Tuesday, leaving him well placed for reelection in November in the safe red district.

Luetkemeyer, currently in his sixth term, led a five-candidate field with 75 percent of the vote with 10 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

He will face off against Megan Rezabek, who won the Democratic primary on Tuesday by more than 30 points.

Luetkemeyer will be heavily favored in November after winning in 2018 by more than 30 points.