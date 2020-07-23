Biden holds 13-point lead over Trump in Florida: poll

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP questions whether Trump will stick to new coronavirus approach Trump administration to give additional B to nursing homes Trump responds to Biden's accusation of racism by comparing himself to Lincoln MORE has opened up a 13-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for COVID-19: reports Republicans to start unveiling coronavirus package Thursday MORE in the key battleground state of Florida, according to a new poll.

The former vice president leads Trump 51 percent to 38 percent in the latest Quinnipiac poll released Thursday, a sharp increase since Florida voters were last surveyed by the pollster in April, when Biden led Trump 46 percent to 42 percent.

Trump narrowly won Florida and its 29 electoral votes in 2016, edging out then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNSA leaker Reality Winner tests positive for coronavirus at Texas federal prison Trump campaign leans into Goya controversy in new Spanish ads Biden leads Trump by 8 points, holds big advantage among undecided voters: poll MORE by just over 1 percentage point.

