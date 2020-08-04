Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler wins GOP primary

Rep. Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerWuhan is the final straw: The world needs to divest from China On The Money: Hopes fade for coronavirus relief deal this month | Burr problem grows for GOP | Layoffs hit record high of 11 million in March House poised to pass coronavirus relief bill: What you need to know today MORE won the GOP House primary in Missouri’s 4th District on Tuesday, leaving her well placed for reelection in the safe red district.

Hartzler, who is currently in her fifth term, won with 77 percent of the vote after 48 percent of precincts had reported, defeating Republican rival Neal Gist.

Hartzler won her district in 2018 by more than 30 points and will be heavily favored in November.