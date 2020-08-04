Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver wins Democratic Primary

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver won the Democratic primary in Missouri’s 5th District on Tuesday, leaving him well positioned to win reelection in the safe blue district.

Cleaver, a former mayor of Kansas City who's currently in his eighth term in Congress, defeated Democratic rival Maite Salazar after 14 percent of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press.

He will now face Republican Tim Kelly, a former municipal courts judge, in the November election.

Cleaver won in 2018 by more than 25 points and will be heavily favored to win again in the fall.