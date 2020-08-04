Missouri Rep. Sam Graves wins GOP primary

Rep. Sam Graves Samuel (Sam) Bruce GravesOVERNIGHT ENERGY: House approves .5T green infrastructure plan | Rubio looks to defense bill to block offshore drilling, but some fear it creates a loophole | DC-area lawmakers push for analysis before federal agencies can be relocated House approves .5T green infrastructure plan Democrats detail their .5T green infrastructure plan MORE won the GOP House primary in Missouri’s 6th District on Tuesday, leaving him well placed for reelection in November in the safe red district.

Graves, currently in his 10th term, defeated Republican rival Christopher Ryan 79 percent to 21 percent with 25 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Graves won reelection in 2018 by more than 30 points and will be heavily favored in November.