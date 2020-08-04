Missouri Rep. Billy Long wins GOP primary

Rep. Billy Long William (Billy) H. LongThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani says DC policymakers need to do more to support ventures and 'solo-preneurs'; Federal unemployment benefits expire as coronavirus deal-making deadlocks Lawmaker says he urged Pelosi to auction ripped up speech for charity Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle mourn Cummings MORE won the GOP House primary in Missouri’s 7th District Tuesday, leaving him well placed for reelection in November in the safe red district.

Long, who is currently in his fifth term, led a five-candidate field with 66 percent of the vote with 33 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Long won reelection in 2018 by more than 35 points and will be heavily favored in November.