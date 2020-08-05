Paul Junge wins Michigan GOP primary to challenge Elissa Slotkin

Former prosecutor and TV news anchor Paul Junge won the GOP primary in Michigan’s 8th District and will face off against first-term Rep. Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinOvernight Defense: US formally rejects Beijing's South China Sea claims | House set to consider defense policy bill next week | 57 injured as firefighters battle warship blaze House Democrat warns about 'inaccurate' polls: Trump voters 'fundamentally undercounted' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Justices rule Manhattan prosecutor, but not Congress, can have Trump tax records MORE (D) in November.

Junge, who also worked for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, led a four-person field with 35 percent of the vote after all precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press.

Slotkin issued a statement Tuesday night before the GOP winner was decided challenging them to three debates.

Slotkin flipped the southern Michigan district in 2018, beating former Rep. Mike Bishop by 4 points. The Cook Political Report rates this year’s race as “lean Democratic.”

Junge was in a strong position in the primary, having been endorsed by the American Conservative Union and raising far more than his closest opponent.