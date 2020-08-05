Lisa McClain wins Michigan GOP primary in race to replace Rep. Paul Mitchell

Lisa McClain won the GOP House primary in Michigan’s 10th District, leaving the finance executive well placed to win in November in the race to replace retiring Rep. Paul Mitchell Paul MitchellHouse GOP pushes back at Trump on changing election date House Armed Services votes to make Pentagon rename Confederate-named bases in a year Rep. Lloyd Smucker added to House GOP leadership MORE (R) in the Republican stronghold.

McClain, a senior vice president at financial company Hantz Group, led two rivals with 42 percent of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting in a race that was not called until Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Mitchell won reelection by 25 points in 2018, but announced last year that he would not seek a third term, citing frustrations with partisan rancor in Washington.