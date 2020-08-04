Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell easily wins House primary

Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellCourt orders release of Black Michigan teen who was jailed for missing schoolwork Lobbying world Great American Outdoors Act will deliver critical investments to our national parks, forests MORE easily won the Democratic primary in Michigan’s 12th District on Tuesday, clearing the way for her reelection to a fourth term in the safe blue district.

Dingell led Democratic rival Solomon Rajput 72 percent to 28 percent with 35 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Dingell took over the seat from her husband, the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell John DingellGreat American Outdoors Act will deliver critical investments to our national parks, forests The continuous whipsawing of climate change policy A quiet, overlooked revolution in congressional power MORE, in 2015. She is co-chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

She will face Republican Jeff Jones in the November general election, whom she soundly defeated in 2016 and 2018.