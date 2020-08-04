Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence easily wins House primary

Rep. Brenda Lawrence Brenda Lulenar LawrenceHouse committee requests hearing with postmaster general amid mail-in voting concerns Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says public health threat of loneliness compounded by COVID-19; Trump says task force will 'evolve' Black Caucus moves to front and center in COVID fight MORE easily won the Democratic primary in Michigan’s 14th District on Tuesday, leaving her well placed to secure a fourth term in the safe blue district.

Lawrence defeated Democratic rival Terrance Morrison 93 percent to 7 percent with 14 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Lawrence, a former postal worker and Southfield, Mich., mayor, has won each of her elections by substantial margins.