Biden on US passing 4 million virus cases: 'It didn't have to be this bad'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP questions whether Trump will stick to new coronavirus approach Trump administration to give additional B to nursing homes Trump responds to Biden's accusation of racism by comparing himself to Lincoln MORE tore into President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for COVID-19: reports Republicans to start unveiling coronavirus package Thursday MORE’s leadership on Thursday as the U.S. surpassed 4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, saying the president has “failed the fundamental role” of his office.

“It didn’t have to be this bad, but at every juncture of this crisis President Trump has failed the fundamental role of a President: the duty to care — or in his case, the ability to care about anything beyond himself and his re-election,” Biden said in a statement.

“Instead of the wartime President we were promised, America is led by someone even his own aides and allies describe as ‘bored’ and ‘distracted’ by the fight against this virus, someone more interested in playing golf than leading our nation in a moment of crisis. He quit on this country and waved the white flag of surrender,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee added.

Biden’s statement criticizes the administration’s “failure to care” and “refusal to listen” to public health experts, blaming Trump’s leadership for the growing number of cases in the country while noting that several other nations have temporarily banned Americans from entering due to the high figures.

The former vice president went on to call for surges in testing to the hardest-hit parts of the country and ensuring frontline workers have access to protective equipment.

“We must listen to the scientists, and most importantly we must provide the sort of strong leadership that has been so sorely missing from this White House,” the statement reads. “In doing so, we can save lives and protect our economy. After the immense suffering caused by President Trump’s failure, Americans can’t afford anything less.”

The U.S. officially passed 4 million coronavirus infections Thursday, with several states also reporting single-day records for deaths in recent days. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, hitting 59,628 on Wednesday, just below the April peak of 59,940, when cases in the New York area were driving the outbreak.