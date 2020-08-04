Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick wins Democratic primary

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickCook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats House Democrats jam GOP with coronavirus bill Eleventh Democratic presidential debate to be held in Phoenix MORE (D) won the Democratic primary in Arizona’s 2nd District on Tuesday, leaving her well-placed to return to Congress for a fifth term.

Kirkpatrick, who previously represented the 1st District, defeated Democratic rival Peter Quilter by 78 percent to 22 percent with less than 1 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

The Congresswoman took six weeks off earlier this year to treat “alcohol dependence" after a serious fall.

Kirkpatrick won her district by about 10 points in 2018 and will be heavily favored in the Democratic district.