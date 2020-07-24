Lincoln Project releases new video targeting Trump comments on Ghislaine Maxwell

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump GOP super PAC, released a new video Friday criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi says Trump decision to roll back fair housing rule is a 'betrayal of our nation's founding values' Trump says he would consider pardons for those implicated in Mueller investigation Fauci says that he and his family have experienced 'serious threats' during pandemic MORE’s friendly remarks toward Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is awaiting trial on charges that she helped recruit girls who were sexually abused.

Both Epstein and Maxwell have been seen in photos with Trump, as well as with other prominent figures such as Bill and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFox News poll shows Trump trailing Biden in Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania Cook Political Report shifts several Senate races toward Democrats Democratic super PAC to launch six-figure ad buy backing Biden in Texas MORE.

"I just wish her well, frankly," Trump said Tuesday when asked about the case at a press conference.

Trump said that he met Maxwell "numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach."

"But I wish her well, whatever it is," he added.

Prosecutors allege Maxwell helped persuade and transport minors to engage in sexual acts with Epstein and others in the mid-1990s, and at times participated in the abuse herself. Her trial is scheduled to begin in July 2021.

The minutelong Lincoln Project ad shows footage of Trump engaging with Maxwell and Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell last year.

"On November 3, it's time to return honor and dignity to the White House," the ad concludes, showing images of presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi says Trump decision to roll back fair housing rule is a 'betrayal of our nation's founding values' Trump says he would consider pardons for those implicated in Mueller investigation Trade negotiations mustn't short-circuit domestic debate MORE.

“It’s despicable to hear the president express sympathy for an accused child sex trafficker,” said Tara Setmayer, senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, said in a statement. “While the country continues to grieve unspeakable loss from the Trump Administration’s failed COVID-19 response, the President wishes an alleged pedophile pimp well from the White House podium. Shameful.”

The Lincoln Project is not the first PAC to seize on the president’s words. The Democratic super PAC MeidasTouch released a new 30-second ad this week titled “Trump is a Disaster,” highlighting some of the president’s most controversial comments, including those wishing Maxwell well.