Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar wins GOP primary 

Rep. Paul Gosar (R) won the Republican primary in Arizona's 4th District on Tuesday, making it likely he will be reelected to a sixth term in November in the GOP stronghold.

Gosar was leading with 62 percent of the vote, according to The Associated Press, defeating Republican rival Anne Marie Ward with 30 percent of precincts reporting.

He will now face Democrat Delina DiSanto, a registered nurse who has worked as a finance director at hospitals, according to her website.

Gosar will be the favorite to win in November after winning by nearly 40 points in 2018.