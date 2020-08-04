Democrat Hiral Tipirneni wins Ariz. primary to challenge Rep. David Schweikert

Hiral Tipirneni, an Indian-American physician, won the Democratic primary in Arizona’s 6th District on Tuesday and will attempt to unseat Rep. David Schweikert David SchweikertEthics watchdog finds 'substantial' evidence of improper spending by Rep. Sanford Bishop House votes to sanction Schweikert over ethics violations The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - At loggerheads, Congress, White House to let jobless payout lapse MORE (R) in November.

Tipirneni led a four-candidate field with 54 percent of the vote, with less than 1 percent of the precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

This marks Tipirneni's third race for Congress after twice unsuccessfully challenging Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) in the 8th District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schweikert's district is rated as "Lean Republican" by The Cook Political Report. The lawmaker, who was unchallenged in his primary, is vying for a sixth term after prevailing in 2018 by over 10 points.

Tipirneni has proven to be a formidable fundraiser in her races and will likely be well funded in her challenge against Schweikert, who is facing a probe from the House Ethics Committee over allegations of of misusing official funds and receiving improper campaign contributions