GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler advances in Washington primary

Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler (R) won the most votes in Washington's "jungle" primary in the 3rd District on Tuesday and will advance to the November general election.

Herrera-Beutler was leading a five-candidate field with 55 percent of the vote after 31 percent of precincts had reported, according to the Associated Press. Democrat Carolyn Long, who came in with 41 percent of the vote, will also advance to the November election.

Washington holds so-called jungle primaries in which the top two vote getters advance to November regardless of their party affiliation.

The Cook Political Report shifted Herrera-Beutler's district to "Lean Republican" from "Likely Republican" in July.

Long had also advanced to the general election from the jungle primaries in 2018, before losing to Herrera-Beutler by nearly 7 points.