Washington Rep. Kim Schrier wins primary

Rep. Kim Schrier Kimberly (Kim) Merle SchrierUS ill-prepared for coronavirus-fueled mental health crisis Gun control group rolls out House endorsements Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary MORE (D) won the most votes in Washington's "jungle" primary in the 8th District on Tuesday and will advance to the November general election.

The first-term lawmaker led with 45 percent of the vote after 23 percent of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press, leading an eight-candidate field.

Washington holds so-called jungle primaries in which the top two vote getters advance to November regardless of their party affiliation.

Schrier won the district by over 4 points in 2018, flipping it from red to blue after the retirement of Rep. Dave Reichert David (Dave) George ReichertMail ballot surge places Postal Service under spotlight Bottom Line The most expensive congressional races of the last decade MORE (R-Wash.).

Her district is rated as "Likely Democratic" by The Cook Political Report.