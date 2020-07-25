Reagan Foundation asks Trump campaign, RNC to stop using former president's name to raise money

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute called on the President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Dept. says 18 people facing federal charges after Portland protests US takes over former Chinese consulate in Houston Overnight Defense: GOP senator targets Confederate base rename | Trump OKs sale of more large armed drones MORE’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) to stop using former President Reagan’s name and image to fundraise last week.

The request came after the Trump campaign sent out a fundraising email July 19 that said, for a donation of $45 and over, a supporter of the president would receive a “limited edition” set featuring two gold-colored coins with images of Trump and Reagan.

The sender on the message was listed as “Donald J. Trump” and the subject line read “Ronald Reagan and Yours Truly.” The set also included a 1987 image of Reagan and Trump shaking hands at the White House.

The text of the email read “I just saw our new Trump-Reagan Commemorative Coin Sets and WOW, these coins are beautiful — I took one look and immediately knew that I wanted YOU to have a set. These aren’t any ordinary coins. They symbolize an important time in our Nation. This year, in addition to being re-elected as YOUR President, it also marks the 40th anniversary of our Nation’s 40th President, Ronald Reagan.”

Proceeds from the sales of the coins went to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which provides support to the RNC and the Trump campaign.

Reagan Foundation Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Giller confirmed in a statement to The Hill that the foundation reached out to the RNC last week after hearing about the coin.

"We own the likeness of President Reagan and they used his image for the coin without our consent. We called the RNC and asked them to cease and desist the use of Pres Reagan on the coin and they agreed," Giller said.

Reagan Foundation Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Giller told the Post that the RNC agreed "within seconds" to stop using the former president to fundraise for Trump's reelection bid.

In the 1990s, Reagan and his wife, Nancy Reagan, granted the foundation the rights to their names, images and likenesses.

The foundation is still looking into how many of the coin sets were sold and how many people received the email, in addition to considering involving lawyers, according to the Post.

The coins still appear to be available for sale as of Saturday afternoon.

RNC Communications Director Michael Ahrens told The Hill that, “President Reagan was a proud Republican and supporter of a party that has carried on his fight for conservative principles of economic opportunity and limited government."

"His likeness is used by thousands of Republicans each year who gather around the country for ‘Reagan Dinners,’ and his library regularly hosts debates for our presidential candidates,” he said.

"Given that the Reagan Foundation just recently hosted the Trump family to raise money for its organization and has not objected to us using President Reagan’s likeness before, their objection came as a surprise. Even though we believe our use of the image was appropriate, we will stop emailing this fundraising solicitation as a courtesy,” Ahrens continued.

Updated 11:41 p.m.