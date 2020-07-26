Biden leads Trump, Kelly tops McSally in Arizona: poll

A new poll offers positive news for Democrats in the swing state of Arizona, showing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators push for stimulus checks to almost 2M excluded Americans Biden organizers say campaign is 'suppressing the Hispanic vote' in Florida, mistreating staff Harris seen as Biden VP favorite as clock ticks MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpSeattle police declare riot amid ongoing protests Brazil's Bolsonaro says he's tested negative for coronavirus Reagan Foundation asks Trump campaign, RNC to stop using former president's name to raise money MORE and Democrat Mark Kelly leading Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyCook Political Report shifts several Senate races toward Democrats Amid concerns over coronavirus, Trump turns to 'tele-rallies' to drive support Planned Parenthood launches six-figure ad campaign blasting vulnerable GOP senators on COVID-19 bill MORE (R-Ariz.).

The NBC News/Marist poll released Sunday found Biden with 50 percent support among registered voters in Arizona, compared to the president’s 45 percent. The results were barely outside of the poll’s margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

A total of 4 percent said they were undecided or they would pick another candidate.

In March’s NBC News/Marist poll, Biden had a 1 percentage point lead over Trump, 47 percent to 46 percent.

In the current poll, the former vice president received higher support among Latinos at 61 percent, voters under 45 at 57 percent, women at 57 percent, independents at 55 percent and whites with college degrees at 51 percent.

Trump topped Biden in the poll among men at 53 percent, voters above 45 at 52 percent, whites at 49 percent and whites without a college degree at 52 percent.

A total of 48 percent of registered voters in the state said Biden would better at handling the coronavirus, and 53 percent said he’d better manage race relations. But 55 percent of registered voters said the current president would be better at leading the economy.

More of the president’s supporters in the poll say they strongly support Trump at 74 percent, compared to 61 percent of Biden’s supporters. But 56 percent of voters who dislike both candidates say they’re going with Biden, while 29 percent said they will side with Trump.

Meanwhile, Kelly earned 53 percent of the vote from registered voters, compared to McSally, the sitting senator, who got 41 percent support. In March’s poll, Kelly and McSally were separated by 3 percentage points: 48 percent to 45 percent.

The NBC News/Marist poll surveyed 1,020 adults, including 826 registered voters between July 14 and 22. The margin of error among the adults reached 3.7 percentage points and among the registered voters was 4.1 percentage points.

A majority of the registered voters surveyed came from Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, at 60 percent.

The poll comes as Arizona has dealt with a coronavirus surge in recent weeks. A total of 162,014 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, leading to 3,305 deaths, according to state data.

The state saw its peak in single-day increases in confirmed cases on the last day of June, with 4,797 new cases, and has since reached a seven-day average of 2,675 new cases per day, according to New York Times data.