Biden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will honor former Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

Biden's campaign announced that the former vice president will travel to Washington in a press release late Sunday evening.

Lewis died in mid-July after battling pancreatic cancer. The lawmaker and civil rights legend was also honored with one last trip via horse-drawn carriage over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Saturday, in remembrance of the former activist's 1965 march over the bridge that ended with Lewis and others being savagely beaten by police.

Members of both parties have honored the former congressman since his passing, with many lawmakers calling the venerable Georgian Democrat the "conscience of the Congress."

President Trump previously acknowledged Lewis's legacy in a tweet but has not yet announced plans to honor him at the Capitol.