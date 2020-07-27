Biden up 10 points over Trump nationally: poll

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Trump lashes out at Reagan Foundation after fundraising request Approval of Trump's handling of coronavirus hits new low MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Cotton called out for remarks on slavery in criticism of 1619 Project Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline MORE by 10 points nationally, according to a new poll.

Biden has the support of 51 percent of likely voters, based on the CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday, while Trump is backed by 41 percent. The poll also found that 4 percent of likely voters said they are undecided and an additional 4 percent said they would vote for someone else or a third-party candidate.

CBS News also released polls Sunday showing Trump trailing Biden in Michigan and neck-and-neck with the Democrat in Ohio, two battleground states the president carried in 2016.

Biden’s lead in the national and swing state polls comes about 100 days ahead of November’s election.

More than nine in 10 likely voters questioned in the national poll also said their decisions on whom they want to vote for will likely not change, with 78 percent saying their support for their candidate is “very strong” and 16 percent saying it is “strong.” Just 5 percent said their decisions may still change and only 1 percent said they will “probably” change.

Biden’s support is mainly driven by an anti-Trump view. Fifty percent of respondents who said they’re voting for Biden said they are mainly doing so to oppose Trump, and just 27 percent said the main reason for their support is because they like Biden. Another 23 percent said the main reason to support Biden is because he is the likely Democratic nominee.

Trump’s support, however, is mostly driven for support for him as a candidate. Sixty-eight percent of respondents who said they are voting for Trump said it is because they like the president. Just 17 percent said it is to oppose Biden and only 15 percent said it is because Trump is the GOP nominee, based on the poll.

The national poll surveyed 2,008 adults between July 21 and 24. There is a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.