Eric Esshaki wins Michigan GOP primary to challenge Haley Stevens

Attorney Eric Esshaki won the GOP primary in Michigan’s 11th District on Tuesday and will challenge Rep. Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensThe Hill's Campaign Report: Buzz builds around Warren for VP Gun control group rolls out House endorsements Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary MORE (D) in November.

Esshaki, a former nurse, topped the five-candidate field with 31 percent of the vote after 100 percent of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press.

Stevens flipped the suburban Detroit district in 2018, winning the open seat by more than 6 points after former Rep. David Trott (R-Mich.) declined to run for reelection. The Cook Political Report rates this year’s race as “Lean Democratic.”