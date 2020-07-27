Biden pays his respects to John Lewis at the Capitol

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Trump lashes out at Reagan Foundation after fundraising request Approval of Trump's handling of coronavirus hits new low MORE and his wife Jill Biden visited the Capitol on Monday to pay their respects to the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday John Lewis carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge for last time John Lewis's 7-year-old great nephew calls the civil rights icon 'my hero' MORE (D-Ga.) as he lay in state in the Rotunda.

The Bidens were accompanied by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhite House, Senate GOP race to finalize coronavirus package ahead of Monday rollout Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline Sunday shows - Coronavirus relief, stimulus talks dominate MORE (D-Calif.) as they approached Lewis's flag-draped coffin. The couple then placed their hands over their hearts in a sign of respect to the late civil rights icon.

The presumptive presidential nominee later put his hand on Lewis's coffin.

Former VP Joe Biden touches the flag draped on Rep. Lewis’ casket pic.twitter.com/ntLXQm4ElV — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) July 27, 2020

Lewis died on July 17 at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.

“We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis,” Biden said in a statement at the time. “How could someone in flesh and blood be so courageous, so full of hope and love in the face of so much hate, violence, and vengeance?”

Biden, a former senator from Delaware, served with Lewis in Congress during the lawmaker’s 34-year tenure, and wrote that it is “rare to meet and befriend our heroes.”

The former congressman had endorsed Biden's presidential bid a couple months before he died.

"It is my belief that we need Joe Biden now more than ever before," Lewis said in a call with reporters in April.

"We need his voice. We need his leadership now more than ever before," he continued. "We need someone who is going to get our country on the right side of history and help save our planet."

Biden's visit comes hours after President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Cotton called out for remarks on slavery in criticism of 1619 Project Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline MORE, who traveled to North Carolina on Monday to highlight progress on a coronavirus vaccine, told reporters that he would not be visiting the Capitol personally while Lewis lies in state.

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceThe Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - 0 unemployment benefit set to expire The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump pivots on convention; GOP punts on virus bill Pence 'wouldn't hesitate' to send his kids back to school despite coronavirus MORE are expected to pay their respects at the Capitol this evening.