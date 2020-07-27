Obama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday

Former President Obama and actor George Clooney will participate in a virtual conversation and fundraiser for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Trump lashes out at Reagan Foundation after fundraising request Approval of Trump's handling of coronavirus hits new low MORE’s campaign, according to two sources with knowledge of the event.

The event, set to take place late Tuesday afternoon, will raise money for the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee, with tickets starting at $250 and going all the way up to $250,000, the sources said.

Obama helped raise more than $11 million for his former vice president in a highly anticipated kick-off fundraiser last month.

He is also expected to headline other events in the remaining months of the campaign.

Clooney, who helped fundraise for Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012 and has spent downtime with the former president in recent years, joins a string of celebrities who have rallied behind Biden ahead of his general election match-up against President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Cotton called out for remarks on slavery in criticism of 1619 Project Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline MORE.