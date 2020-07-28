Doug Collins questions Loeffler's trustworthiness in first TV ad

Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsNation mourns the death of John Lewis: 'One of the greatest heroes of American history' Warnock campaign boasts confidence heading into Georgia Senate race Trump hits road to ignite stalled campaign MORE (R-Ga.) hit Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerNation mourns the death of John Lewis: 'One of the greatest heroes of American history' Democrats blow past GOP incumbents in Q2 fundraising Warnock campaign boasts confidence heading into Georgia Senate race MORE (R-Ga.) in a new campaign ad, targeting the incumbent over stock sales she made at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and more.

“Kelly Loeffler’s using her family fortune to falsely attack President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr's written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to 'discredit' him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE’s strongest defender, to hide what she’s done. After a private briefing, Loeffler said we’d be fine, but she dumped millions in stock, invested in three companies that would profit while many of us lost everything,” the ad's narrator says.

Loeffler drew fierce scrutiny over $20 million in stock sales she made following a closed-door Senate briefing in January about coronavirus. The Georgia lawmaker has said that she was unaware of the sales and that she does not control her own stock portfolio.

The Justice Department in May closed investigations into Loeffler's stock sales at the beginning of the pandemic by Loeffler and Sens. James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was 'unprovoked escalation' | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Democrats urge controversial Pentagon policy nominee to withdraw Overnight Defense: GOP senator targets Confederate base rename | Trump OKs sale of more large armed drones MORE (R-Okla.) and Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinComedian Joel McHale: Reach out and help local restaurants, wear masks with your favorite message; Frontline Foods's Ryan Sarver says we are in inning 3 of the COVID-19 ballgame Feinstein proposes withholding COVID-19 relief from states without mask mandates Graham says he will call Mueller to testify before Senate panel about Russia probe MORE (D-Calif.).

Loeffler’s husband, Jeff Sprecher, has invested in chemical giant DuPont de Nemours, which manufactures personal protective gear, amid the ongoing pandemic. They also purchased stocks in Citrex, a software company, as well as Oracle, the technology company, according to multiple reports.

However, the new Collins ad does not specify any companies in which Loeffler or her husband invested.

The ad is set to air statewide in Georgia on Fox News, Politico reported. The video features a Monopoly board, including a “get out of jail free” card featuring Loeffler.

“Kelly’s using high-priced lawyers to help her get away with it,” its narrator says. “You can’t trust Kelly Loeffler.”

Collins is challenging Loeffler in the Georgia special election to fill the seat of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny Isakson Democrats blow past GOP incumbents in Q2 fundraising The Hill's Campaign Report: Is Georgia reaching a tipping point? Democrats hope for tidal moment in Georgia with two Senate seats in play MORE (R). The election will determine who holds the seat for the remainder of Isakson’s term, which will end in 2022. Loeffler faces challenges from Collins, as well as Democrat Matt Lieberman, among others.

Stephen Lawson, communications director for the Loeffler campaign, dismissed the ad.

"For years, Doug Collins was a trial lawyer who put his paycheck above public safety by securing reduced charges for violent criminal offenders," Lawson said in a statement to The Hill.

"Now, he’s trying to change the subject by using a board game to repeat a debunked attack from the left. Nice try, Doug. Roll again," he added.

--This report was updated at 9:55 a.m.