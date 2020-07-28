Biden campaign staffs up in Georgia

Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet It's 1980 in reverse MORE’s campaign has added five senior staff members in Georgia, a sign the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee intends to contest the traditionally red state that Democrats believe is up for grabs in November.

The Biden campaign announced Tuesday it has hired Tracey Lewis as state director in Georgia. Lewis, the managing director at a woman- and Black-owned political consulting firm in the Peach State, was a senior adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet Overnight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was 'unprovoked escalation' | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Congress botched the CFPB's leadership — here's how to fix it MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign.

Former Georgia state Rep. Simone Bell (D) and Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson, who has advised top Georgia Democrats like Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisHillicon Valley: Google extending remote work policy through July 2021 | Intel community returns final Russia report to Senate committee after declassification | Study finds election officials vulnerable to cyberattacks Biden pays his respects to John Lewis at the Capitol The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden comes to Washington to honor John Lewis MORE, will be senior advisers to the Biden campaign.

Reese McRanie, a former strategist for Bottoms and a fundraiser for former President Obama’s 2012 campaign, will take on the role of deputy state director. Dominick Perkins, a longtime aide to Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. (D-Ga.), was named state political director.

The hiring comes as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their chances of turning Georgia blue in the presidential election for the first time since 1992.

President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr's written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to 'discredit' him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE carried the state by more than 5 percentage points in 2016, but several recent polls have found a close contest.

A Fox News survey released last month found Biden ahead by 2 points, while a more recent poll by the conservative media outlet One America News found Trump ahead by 3 points.

In a phone call with reporters last week, new Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien taunted the Biden campaign, urging them to spend as much money as possible in Georgia. Stepien said the Trump campaign has more than 100 staffers on the ground in a state he said is safely Republican.

In addition to the presidential race, there are two competitive Senate races in Georgia this year, making it a key state in the battle for control of the upper chamber.

Democrat Jon Ossoff released an internal poll last week showing him in a dead heat with Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.). The Perdue campaign became embroiled in controversy this week after it removed an ad with an image of Ossoff that appeared to lengthen his nose. Ossoff is Jewish.

Republicans are in a bitter fight of their own in the primary for Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerNation mourns the death of John Lewis: 'One of the greatest heroes of American history' Democrats blow past GOP incumbents in Q2 fundraising Warnock campaign boasts confidence heading into Georgia Senate race MORE’s seat. Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsNation mourns the death of John Lewis: 'One of the greatest heroes of American history' Warnock campaign boasts confidence heading into Georgia Senate race Trump hits road to ignite stalled campaign MORE (R-Ga.) leads Loeffler in some polls to finish out retired Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny Isakson Democrats blow past GOP incumbents in Q2 fundraising The Hill's Campaign Report: Is Georgia reaching a tipping point? Democrats hope for tidal moment in Georgia with two Senate seats in play MORE’s (R-Ga.) term. Democrats Matt Lieberman and Raphael Warnock are also in the running.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report recently moved both Georgia Senate races from "likely" Republican to "lean" Republican.