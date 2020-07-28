Biden rolls out plan to combat racial inequity in economy

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet It's 1980 in reverse MORE's presidential campaign rolled out his plan to combat racial inequity in the nation's economy on Tuesday as apart of his wide-ranging "Build Back Better" economic plan.

The latest economic proposal focuses on improving racial equity for communities of color who have dealt with longstanding economic inequality and fallout over the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal includes a small business opportunity plan, meant to empower minority-owned small businesses through a "restart package" which would help these businesses come out of the pandemic stronger than they were before.

The proposal also makes a commitment to equalizing federal procurement in an effort to combat inequities in the federal contracting system. Biden's plan also calls for the construction of 1.5 million homes and public housing units, as well as a modernization of the criminal justice system. The plan involves the adoption of the practice of automated record sealing for categories of non-violent offenses.

Additionally, the Biden campaign says the plan will advance the Federal Reserve's focus on racial gaps in the economy.

Biden is slated to detail in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday.

The plan is apart of Biden's broader $700 billion spending plan aimed at revitalizing the U.S. manufacturing sector through new federal government procurement programs and investments in domestic research and development.

The first part of the spending plan includes a $400 billion investment in federal purchases of American products, that will be used to rebuild U.S. infrastructure. Additionally, the plan also includes a call for a $300 billion investment in research and development for emerging technologies.

The campaign unveiled another part of the broader plan to stimulate the caregiving economy with tax credits for people who care for seniors, disabled people, and children.

The economy has long been an area of strength for President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr's written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to 'discredit' him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE. However, some recent surveys now show Biden with an edge over Trump on the issue.

Trump has, in turn, stepped up his attacks on Biden regarding his plan for the U.S. economy.

“Our entire economy, and our very way of life, are threatened by Biden’s plans to transform our nation and subjugate our communities through the blunt force instrument of federal regulation at a level that you haven’t even seen yet,” Trump said.