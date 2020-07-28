Demings: I'm 'chomping at the bit' to answer questions about Biden's running mate search

Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsBiden says Whitmer still in contention for VP pick Biden says four Black women are on VP list, won't commit to choosing one Demings: 'It really feels like a part of America died' with Lewis MORE (D-Fla.) said in an interview on Tuesday that she was "chomping at the bit" to answer questions about former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet It's 1980 in reverse MORE's running mate search as speculation swirls around Demings and other potential contenders.

"Have you been vetted as a potential vice presidential running mate for Joe Biden?" SiriusXM radio host Joe Madison asked Demings on Tuesday.

"Well, that is the question of the year, isn't it?" Demings responded. "And while I am just chomping at the bit to answer that question, I'm not going to answer that question, but let me just say this: For someone who grew up the daughter of a maid and a janitor, poor in the South, to have my name called among some just extraordinary women in consideration is quite the honor for me. So that's my answer."

Demings's comments come as Biden prepares to name a running mate in the coming weeks.

California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden comes to Washington to honor John Lewis House passes bill establishing commission to study racial disparities affecting Black men, boys Harris on tense debate with Biden: 'That's politics' MORE (D) is seen as the favorite in the search for Biden's running mate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet Overnight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was 'unprovoked escalation' | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Congress botched the CFPB's leadership — here's how to fix it MORE (D-Mass.) and former national security adviser Susan Rice are also considered serious contenders, along with Demings, Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassHarris on tense debate with Biden: 'That's politics' Sunday shows - Coronavirus relief, stimulus talks dominate Rep. Bass says LA opened 'a little too quickly' MORE (D-Calif.) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Demings represents Florida's 10th Congressional District, which includes a swath of the greater Orlando area. Before serving in Congress, she worked as the chief of the Orlando Police Department.

The congresswoman also touched on President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr's written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to 'discredit' him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE sending federal troops to cities, saying Trump was using the deployment "as a vehicle for his reelection."

"We do know that the president has no interest. If he was the law-and-order president, then he would follow the law himself. If he was the law-and-order president, he would hold his friends accountable," Demings said. "We know that's not his intention. He's desperate to be reelected. He knows he's in trouble. And he's trying to use these peaceful protests and demonstrators as a vehicle for his reelection. And he's actually adding fuel to the fire. And it's shameful."

Reports of protesters and federal law enforcement clashes have gained national attention in Portland, Ore., in recent weeks and sparked internal investigations into the authorities deployed there. The protests began two months ago in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.