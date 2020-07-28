Biden presses science and caution on pandemic

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet It's 1980 in reverse MORE emphasized the importance of approaching the coronavirus pandemic with caution and touched on his running mate selection process during a wide-ranging question-and-answer session with reporters on Tuesday.

The remarks, which were made in Wilmington, Del., followed Biden's address unveiling his plan to combat racial inequality in the economy

When asked whether professional sports should be allowed amid the pandemic, Biden said, "They should just follow the science."

"It seems to me that it’s probably not going to be able to happen based on what the leagues themselves are saying,” he said referring to a recent outbreak of the virus that resulted in MLB suspending the rest of the Miami Marlins' season on Tuesday. "I mean you have the Marlins saying, we can't do it. So I think they should probably just follow the science."

Biden also confirmed to reporters that he would choose a running mate by the first week of August.

“I’m going to have a choice the first week in August and I promise I’ll let you know when I do,” Biden said.

The comments come as speculation swirls around potential candidates for the position.

California Sen. Kamala Harris (D) is seen as the favorite, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former national security adviser Susan Rice also considered serious contenders, along with Reps. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D).

Biden described himself as "the antithesis" of President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr's written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to 'discredit' him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE when asked why he is running.

"I'm running because Trump is the president. And I think our democracy is at stake, for real. And what seems to be the case is many Americans, those who don't like me and those that do, view me as the antithesis of Trump. And I believe that I am," Biden said.

Biden currently leads Trump in most national-level and swing state polls. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Biden with a nine-point lead nationwide.