The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden's latest plan on racial inequality

Former Vice President Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday, detailing the fourth installment of his “Build Back Better” economic plan.

The plan works to combat racial inequity, focusing on improving communities of color that have faced longstanding economic inequality and, more recently, fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden also took part in a wide-ranging question-and-answer session where he touched on a number of topics including the coronavirus pandemic and the search for his vice presidential pick.

The former vice president weighed in specifically on whether professional sports should be allowed after a number of Miami Marlins baseball players tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

"It seems to me that it’s probably not going to be able to happen based on what the leagues themselves are saying,” he said, referring to a recent outbreak of the virus on the Miami Marlins baseball team.

"I mean you have the Marlins saying, we can't do it. So I think they should probably just follow the science."

Biden also confirmed to reporters that he would pick a running mate in the first week of August, which is next week.

“I’m going to have a choice the first week in August and I promise I’ll let you know when I do,” Biden said.

Sen. David Perdue’s (R-Ga.) campaign is under fire after it pulled an advertisement on Facebook that included a photo of his opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff, with an enlarged nose — an apparent alteration seen as an anti-Semitic trope. Max Greenwood reports.

Trump plans to accept the Republican presidential nomination in North Carolina next month after all, he told a local news outlet on Monday. The Hill's Morgan Chalfant reports.

Biden’s campaign has added five senior staff members in Georgia, a sign the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee intends to compete in the traditionally red state that Democrats believe is up for grabs in November. Jonathan reports.

Also this week, the Biden campaign released new ads Monday making the case that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus has hurt older voters most of all. The $14.5 million ad buy is the most forceful example yet of the Biden campaign’s belief that seniors can be peeled away from Trump. The Hill's Niall Stanage reports.

The Boston Globe’s editorial board endorsed Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA effort to boost uranium mining leaves green groups worried about water | DNC climate platform draft calls for net-zero emissions by 2050 | Duckworth introduces safety net bill for coal country Duckworth introduces safety net bill for coal country The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden builds big lead in battleground Florida MORE (D-Mass.) in his race against Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyVOA visa decision could hobble Venezuela coverage The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden builds big lead in battleground Florida Pharma execs say FDA will not lower standards for coronavirus vaccine MORE (D-Mass.) in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary. The board pointed to Markey’s calls for environmental advocacy stemming back to the 1980s and argued Kennedy had not made a "persuasive case" for voting Markey out of office, saying he “lacks the chops and track record“ on climate issues. Julia has more.

Meanwhile, Kennedy received endorsements on Tuesday from a number of Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus including Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar Veronica EscobarDemocrats hope clash resonates with key bloc: Women House votes to curtail Insurrection Act powers Escobar calls on Chad Wolf to resign over federal authorities' action in Portland MORE, California Rep. Norma Torres Norma Judith TorresRep. Torres asks for stronger provisions in police reform bill House Rules Committee approves remote voting during pandemic House Democrats push for virtual naturalization ceremonies in next coronavirus relief package MORE, Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego Ruben GallegoHispanic Caucus requests meeting with private detention center CEOs House panel votes to limit Trump's Germany withdrawal The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - As virus concerns grow, can it get worse for Trump? MORE, and New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat Adriano de Jesus Espaillat CabralHispanic Caucus requests meeting with private detention center CEOs Hispanic Democrats build capital with big primary wins Hispanic Caucus asks Trump to rescind invitation to Mexican president MORE.

A new poll shows overwhelming public support in Senate battleground states for Congress to provide up to $1 trillion in fiscal relief to state and local governments whose budgets have been drained by the coronavirus pandemic, putting pressure on vulnerable GOP senators. The Hill's Alexander Bolton reports.

More than 120 Black or multi-racial Black women filed to run for Congress in 2020, the highest number seen in more than a decade, according to data from the Center for American Women and Politics. The Hill's Aris Folley reports.

A nonpartisan watchdog filed a complaint with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) on Tuesday alleging President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr's written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to 'discredit' him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE’s reelection campaign broke the law by “laundering” $170 million in spending in an effort to conceal payments to people close to the Trump family and campaign. Jonathan reports.

The Committee to Protect Medicare PAC, a group made up of medical professionals, is putting six figures behind a new ad praising Biden as an ally in the push for universal health care. The new ad will run in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and will target voters that cast ballots for Trump or third party candidates in 2016. Watch the ad HERE.

“As a doctor, I’ve found that the ability to empathize with my patients in times of crisis is the most important part of my job. With our country in crisis, having a President who has seen tragedy and can internalize the pain of others is critical. Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet It's 1980 in reverse MORE is the person to steer us back to a country with empathic leadership.” -- Michigan emergency room doctor Rob Davidson, executive director for the group.

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate