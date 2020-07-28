Collins trails Democratic challenger by 5 points: poll

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP coronavirus relief package gets warm welcome from business groups On the Money: GOP lowers unemployment plus-up in new COVID-19 bill | Collins to vote against Fed nominee Shelton | Worries grow over job growth Republicans want to send second round of PPP loans to smaller, hard-hit businesses MORE (R-Maine) trails her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon by 5 points in a new poll of the Maine Senate race.

The Colby College survey finds Gideon, the former state House Speaker, with 44 percent support, compared with 39 percent for Collins. Twelve percent of respondents are undecided, and 6 percent say they’ll vote for a third party.

Collins is among the most vulnerable GOP senators up for reelection this year as Republicans seek to maintain their majority in the upper chamber.

Gideon raised $8 million in the second quarter, more than twice what Collins brought in.

The Colby College survey found that 42 percent of Maine voters have a favorable view of Collins, compared with 51 percent who view her unfavorably. Gideon is at 46 percent positive and 36 percent negative.

Collins has at times sought to distance herself from President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr's written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to 'discredit' him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE, but Democrats have worked to cast her as a rubber stamp for his agenda, highlighting her vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughHawley will only back Supreme Court picks who have said Roe v. Wade was 'wrongly decided' Hillicon Valley: Senior intelligence official warns Russia, Iran and China targeting elections | Trump says he 'often' regrets his tweets | Tech CEO hearing postponed for John Lewis services Progressive groups urge Kavanaugh to recuse himself from Facebook case MORE.

The survey found that 46 percent of voters describe Collins as usually siding with Republicans but also independent-minded. Thirty-nine percent say Collins nearly always sides with Republicans and is not independent-minded, while 15 percent described her as completely independent and not beholden to either party.

The Trump campaign has identified Maine as one of four states the president lost in 2016 that he hopes to win in 2020. Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonStudy finds election officials vulnerable to cyberattacks Kaepernick, Fauci to receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award Maryland GOP governor says he could be persuaded to vote for Trump before election MORE carried the statewide vote in Maine by 3 points, or about 22,000 votes, in 2016.

The poll finds presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet It's 1980 in reverse MORE leading Trump by 12 points statewide, 50 to 38.

Trump’s favorability rating is at 39 positive and 59 negative. Biden is at 51 positive and 44 negative.

The survey of 888 likely voters was conducted between July 15 and July 20 and has a 3.9 percentage point margin of error.