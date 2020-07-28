Biden: I'll have a running mate picked next week

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet It's 1980 in reverse MORE told reporters on Tuesday that he would have his 2020 running mate selected by the first week of August, which begins on Saturday.

“I’m going to have a choice the first week in August and I promise, I’ll let you know when I do,” Biden said during a question-and-answer session with reporters in Wilmington, Del.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, however, did not specify when he would publicly announce his decision.

The development comes as speculation surrounding the candidates for the position heats up.

Biden had pledged earlier this year at a Democratic primary debate against then-contender Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet Overnight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was 'unprovoked escalation' | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Democrats urge controversial Pentagon policy nominee to withdraw MORE (I-Vt.) that he would nominate a woman to be his running mate.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden comes to Washington to honor John Lewis House passes bill establishing commission to study racial disparities affecting Black men, boys Harris on tense debate with Biden: 'That's politics' MORE (D-Calif.) is seen as the favorite for the spot, but a number of others are also being considered, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet Overnight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was 'unprovoked escalation' | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Congress botched the CFPB's leadership — here's how to fix it MORE (D-Mass.) and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

Biden is also considering Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsBiden says Whitmer still in contention for VP pick Biden says four Black women are on VP list, won't commit to choosing one Demings: 'It really feels like a part of America died' with Lewis MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassHarris on tense debate with Biden: 'That's politics' Sunday shows - Coronavirus relief, stimulus talks dominate Rep. Bass says LA opened 'a little too quickly' MORE (D-Calif.), who was seen with Biden at the Capitol last night during the public viewing for the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisHillicon Valley: Google extending remote work policy through July 2021 | Intel community returns final Russia report to Senate committee after declassification | Study finds election officials vulnerable to cyberattacks Biden pays his respects to John Lewis at the Capitol The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden comes to Washington to honor John Lewis MORE (D-Ga.). Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Angie Craig says we need an equitable distribution plan for an eventual vaccine that reaches all communities; Moderna vaccine enters phase 3 trial in US today New Mexico governor says her state is 'at the mercy of what's going on around the country' White House, Congress talk next coronavirus relief bill as COVID-19 continues to surge MORE (D), Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthOvernight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was 'unprovoked escalation' | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Democrats urge controversial Pentagon policy nominee to withdraw Vindman marks 1 year since call that led to Trump's impeachment MORE (D) and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Divided GOP to unveil COVID-19 bill Biden strikes populist tone in blistering rebuke of Trump, Wall Street Biden campaign adds staff in three battleground states MORE (D) have also been floated.

Biden had previously indicated that he might announcing his vice presidential pick by the end of July.