Biden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet It's 1980 in reverse MORE was photographed during an event Tuesday holding talking points about Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden comes to Washington to honor John Lewis House passes bill establishing commission to study racial disparities affecting Black men, boys Harris on tense debate with Biden: 'That's politics' MORE (D-Calif.), a former rival in the Democratic presidential primary who is in top contention to be his running mate.

As he answered reporters' questions at a campaign event in Delaware, Biden was seen holding a note pad with the first line under Harris's name apparently stating that he does "not hold grudges," seemingly in reference to a fierce clash between the two at a primary debate earlier this year.

His notes also underscore that Harris “campaigned with me & Jill,” is “talented” and has been a “great help to [the] campaign.”

“Biden held notes that were captured by an AP photographer. Harris’ name was scrawled across the top, followed by five talking points.



“Do not hold grudges.” “Campaigned with me & Jill.” “Talented.” “Great help to campaign.” “Great respect for her.” https://t.co/OnNNNxoW1e — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) July 28, 2020

The notes reflect remarks Biden has made in the past about Harris but come in the final days before he is expected to announce his choice as No. 2 on the Democratic ticket.

The former vice president said Tuesday he will announce his running mate in the first week of August.

Harris is widely seen as a front-runner for the job, though Biden is also known to be considering a slate of other women, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet Overnight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was 'unprovoked escalation' | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Congress botched the CFPB's leadership — here's how to fix it MORE (D-Mass.) and Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthOvernight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was 'unprovoked escalation' | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Democrats urge controversial Pentagon policy nominee to withdraw Vindman marks 1 year since call that led to Trump's impeachment MORE (D-Ill.), former national security adviser Susan Rice, Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsBiden says Whitmer still in contention for VP pick Biden says four Black women are on VP list, won't commit to choosing one Demings: 'It really feels like a part of America died' with Lewis MORE (D-Fla.) and more.

Biden’s note that he does not hold a grudge appears to underscore how the debate skirmish from earlier in the primary has not diminished Harris's standing as a potential VP pick.

Harris said at the event that Biden made “very hurtful” comments about his past work with segregationist senators and tore into his past stance on school busing.

“There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” she said. “And that little girl was me.”

The remarks from Harris, who is known to have been close with Biden’s late son, Beau, reportedly hurt both Biden and his wife, Jill.

However, the relationship between the two Democrats has improved, and Biden has heaped praise on Harris on the campaign trail.

Biden, who has already vowed to select a woman as his running mate, is under pressure to pick a Black woman amid a national reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality.

Biden has remained tight-lipped about his ultimate pick but wrote under the heading “VP” on his note pad Tuesday that he’s looking for someone who is “highly qualified” among a “diverse group” of contenders.