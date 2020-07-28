Biden hits Trump's 'law and order' message: He's trying to 'scare the devil' out of people

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet It's 1980 in reverse MORE on Tuesday accused President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr's written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to 'discredit' him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE’s campaign of fearmongering in an effort to appeal to swing voters in the lead-up to the presidential election.

Biden tore into ads the Trump campaign has recently released claiming that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee wants to defund the police, a stance the president says will lead to a spike in crime and longer wait times when someone dials 911.

Biden has not endorsed the movement to defund the police and his campaign has said he supports more funding for community-based policing programs.

“You see some of the ads. You see cities burning, ‘call 911.’ They have my picture in the background. ‘If it’s a rape, dial 1, if it’s anything else it’s going to take seven days.’ Come on. That is all about trying to come up with a bizarre 'law and order' 2020 campaign thing to try to scare the devil out of the American people,” Biden said at a campaign event in Delaware Tuesday.

The ads have come amid protests across the nation against police brutality and systemic racism that erupted after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

While most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, Trump and his allies have focused on instances of violence, attempting to cast protesters as dangerous “anarchists” while accusing Biden and other Democrats of being soft on crime.

The administration has doubled down on its law and order message by sending federal law enforcement officers to cities like Portland, Ore., sparking criticism from liberals.

Biden maintained that if elected he would use local law enforcement to respond to the protests.

“I’d be using local police as we did when we were in office when there were riots and there [was] federal property at stake. We were able to take care of that … by the use of local police,” he said, adding that those engaging in criminal activity “should and must be held accountable.”