The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden closes in on vice presidential pick

LEADING THE DAY: Biden closes in on vice presidential pick

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hits Trump's 'law and order' message: He's trying to 'scare the devil' out of people Biden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris The opportunity cost of Congress's 'Big Tech' antitrust obsession MORE is getting close to announcing his running mate.

The decision is expected to be the first week in August, several weeks before the Democratic National Convention starting on Aug. 17.

The vetting process is completed and interviews are done. Now, the final contenders are engaged in furious last-minute jockeying, The Hill’s Amie Parnes reports.

We know a few things about the kind of person Biden will pick.

The former vice president says he will pick someone he is comfortable around. And he’s pledged to pick a woman. Many are expecting Biden will select a woman of color, although Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris Biden: I'll have a running mate picked next week Biden presses science and caution on pandemic MORE (D-Mass.) is very much in the running.

Others being considered include Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris Lawmakers, public bid farewell to John Lewis Biden: I'll have a running mate picked next week MORE (D-Calif.), former national security adviser Susan Rice and Reps. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassBiden: I'll have a running mate picked next week Biden presses science and caution on pandemic Demings: I'm 'chomping at the bit' to answer questions about Biden's running mate search MORE (D-Calif.) and Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsBiden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris Biden: I'll have a running mate picked next week Biden presses science and caution on pandemic MORE (D-Fla.).

FROM THE TRAIL:

Senate Republicans left out funding for mail-in and early voting during the COVID-19 pandemic in their stimulus bill rolled out Monday, prompting backlash from Democrats, election officials and advocacy groups. Maggie Miller reports.

A spokesman for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden hits Trump's 'law and order' message: He's trying to 'scare the devil' out of people Pelosi bashes Barr after testimony: 'He was like a blob' and 'henchman' for Trump Schumer: Trump should want COVID-19 deal to help GOP election chances MORE’s reelection campaign argued that public opinion surveys are “skewed to the left” and do not fully account for the president’s support ahead of the November election. The Trump campaign in recent days has ramped up its efforts to question the polls as surveys find Biden leading nationally and in the battleground states with less than 100 days to go before the election. Jonathan reports.

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

The Lincoln Project, a GOP anti-Trump group, on Wednesday launched a $4 million ad buy targeting Senate contests in Maine, Alaska and Montana. Julia Manchester reports.

Democrat Jaime Harrison hit Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamRepublican senators revolt over coronavirus proposal McConnell wants FBI money out of coronavirus bill GOP senators question inclusion of FBI funding in coronavirus bill MORE (R-S.C.) on Wednesday for running a Facebook ad that features an apparently darkened image of the Senate hopeful, suggesting that the ad carries racist undertones. The controversy comes as Graham faces his toughest reelection bid in years. Max Greenwood reports.

The Brady PAC, which promotes gun control reforms, has new polling out showing Biden running strong in Texas, Colorado, Iowa and North Carolina. The survey also finds majority support in those states for a national gun registry, trigger locks, a federal assault weapons ban and a ban on high capacity magazines. See the poll HERE.

POLLS:

GEORGIA PRESIDENTIAL - MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY

Trump: 47%

Bide: 47%

CNBC/CHANGE RESEARCH – PRESIDENTIAL BATTLEGROUNDS

ARIZONA

Biden: 47%

Trump: 45%

FLORIDA

Biden: 48%

Trump: 45%

MICHIGAN

Biden: 46%

Trump: 42%

NORTH CAROLINA

Biden: 49%

Trump: 46%

PENNSYLVANIA

Biden: 48%

Trump: 46%

WISCONSIN

Biden: 48%

Trump: 43%

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 6

Tennesse primaries

Aug. 8

Hawaii primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate