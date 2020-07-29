Biden demands Trump stop retweeting unfounded coronavirus claims from 'crazy woman'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hits Trump's 'law and order' message: He's trying to 'scare the devil' out of people Biden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris The opportunity cost of Congress's 'Big Tech' antitrust obsession MORE hit President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden hits Trump's 'law and order' message: He's trying to 'scare the devil' out of people Pelosi bashes Barr after testimony: 'He was like a blob' and 'henchman' for Trump Schumer: Trump should want COVID-19 deal to help GOP election chances MORE for retweeting a video of a doctor making false claims about the coronavirus, calling the physician a "crazy woman."

“Stop tweeting and start doing something about it, damn it," Biden said at a virtual UnidosUS Action Fund event Wednesday when asked about Trump pushing for public schools to resume in-person classes.

“Stop talking about this crazy woman he talked about last night who's an absolute disgrace," Biden added.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee was referring to Trump's retweet Tuesday of a video showing a Houston doctor, Stella Immanuel, claiming that the coronavirus could be cured and that efforts to stop its spread were harmful.

Twitter later removed the video, saying, "Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

Other unfounded claims made by Immanuel surfaced after Trump retweeted the video.

Immanuel has previously claimed on YouTube and in articles on her website that gynecological problems, such as endometriosis, cysts and infertility, are caused by individuals having sex with demons and witches in their dreams. She also has said alien DNA is used in medical treatments and that scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent people from being religious.

Trump later doubled down on the retweet, telling reporters at the White House that he was "very impressed" with Immanuel due to her statements about hydroxychloroquine.

"I was very impressed with her and other doctors who stood with her," Trump said.

"I think she made sense, but I know nothing about it," he added, referring to the scientific claims made in the video.

"With hydroxy, all I want to do is save lives," Trump said. "All I want to do is save lives."