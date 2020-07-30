Poll: Biden leads Trump by 4 points in Florida

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTimeline for GOP's Obama probe report slips as chairman eyes subpoenas Hillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Editorial board of major Texas newspaper warns Trump is losing support due to pandemic MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpGovernors' approval ratings drop as COVID-19 cases mount Gohmert says he will take hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment Virginia governor, senators request CDC aid with coronavirus outbreak at immigrant detention facility MORE by 4 points in Florida, according to a new poll of the battleground state.

The survey from Mason-Dixon finds Biden at 50 percent support, compared to Trump's 46 percent. The poll has a 4 percentage point margin of error.

The results come as the RealClearPolitics average of Florida polls shows Biden with a 7 point advantage over Trump, although that figure is boosted by two surveys this month showing Biden with a double-digit advantage. A Quinnipiac University survey released two weeks ago found Biden ahead by an astonishing 13 points in Florida.

More recently, a CNBC-Change Research survey released Wednesday put Biden’s advantage at 3 points. Most other recent polls have the race in the 5 to 6 point range.

Trump edged former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Lawmakers clash at tech antitrust hearing: 'Put your mask on!' Trump campaign aide: 'Junk' polls are 'skewed to the left' MORE by 1 percentage point in the Sunshine State four years ago. Florida went for former President Obama in both 2008 and 2012.

In the new Mason-Dixon survey, Trump and Biden each have 87 percent support from their respective parties.

Biden leads Trump by 9 points among independents and 10 points among women. He leads by 82 points among Black voters and by 17 points among Hispanics.

Trump has a slight 2 point advantage over Biden among men. He leads by 17 points among white voters.

Younger voters break strongly for Biden, who leads by nearly 40 points among adults under the age of 35 and by 9 points among those aged 35-49. Trump performs stronger among older voters, leading by 5 points among those aged 50-64 and by 9 points among those 65 and up.

Trump’s favorability rating is at 41 percent positive and 51 percent negative. Biden is viewed favorably by 45 percent of Floridians, compared to 37 percent who view him unfavorably.

The Mason-Dixon survey of 625 registered voters in Florida was conducted July 20-23.