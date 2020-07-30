Biden leads Trump by 9 points in Pennsylvania: poll

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTimeline for GOP's Obama probe report slips as chairman eyes subpoenas Hillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Editorial board of major Texas newspaper warns Trump is losing support due to pandemic MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpGovernors' approval ratings drop as COVID-19 cases mount Gohmert says he will take hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment Virginia governor, senators request CDC aid with coronavirus outbreak at immigrant detention facility MORE by 9 points in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a new poll.

Biden has support of 50 percent of the state’s registered voters, compared to Trump’s 41 percent support, based on the Franklin and Marshall College poll released Thursday.

Biden’s support is largely driven by an anti-Trump sentiment, with 55 percent of Biden’s supporters in Pennsylvania saying they are voting against Trump, not for the former vice president. By comparison, 78 percent of Trump supporters said they are planning to vote in support of Trump and not against Biden, based on the poll.

The survey also found Biden has slightly more support among self-identified liberals than Trump holds with conservatives; 95 percent of liberals said they plan to vote for Biden, while 86 percent of conservatives said they plan to vote for Trump. Biden also is leading among moderate voters over Trump, 63 to 22 percent, based on the poll.

The survey also found there are “far fewer” registered voters in 2020 who express support for a third-party candidate or who are undecided compared to July 2016.

Trump narrowly carried Pennsylvania in 2016, and it is a key state for Democrats' hopes to retake the White House.

Recent polls have shown Biden with a lead nationally and in a number of other key swing states, including Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina.

The Franklin and Marshall poll surveyed 667 Pennsylvania registered voters, including 324 Democrats, 271 Republicans and 72 independents. It was conducted July 20 to 26. The results were weighted for age, gender, education, geography and party registration. The margin of error is 5.5 percentage points.