Pence campaign bus involved in minor accident in PA

A campaign bus carrying Vice President Pence was involved in a minor accident on Thursday during a tour of Pennsylvania.

An official characterized it as a "minor fender bender," and Pence was moved to the vice presidential limousine to continue on with the planned campaign trip.

The accident happened on a sharp curve along a narrow stretch of road in Allegheny County, and a reporter traveling with Pence reported seeing a dump truck with a scraped-up fender.

A short time after the motorcade began moving again, two police officers on motorcycles involved in the escort went down. Pence got out to check on the officers, who were up and being examined when the motorcade resumed its journey a few minutes later.

Pence is in Pennsylvania on Thursday where he will deliver remarks at a "Cops for Trump" in Greensburg event to highlight support for the president among law enforcement. The vice president will deliver an economic speech in Somerset later in the day at a chemical company before returning to Washington, D.C.

The Keystone State has been an area of focus for the Trump campaign, with both President Trump Donald John TrumpGovernors' approval ratings drop as COVID-19 cases mount Gohmert says he will take hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment Virginia governor, senators request CDC aid with coronavirus outbreak at immigrant detention facility MORE and Pence making multiple trips there in recent months. Trump carried the state by roughly 45,000 votes in 2016, but has consistently trailed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTimeline for GOP's Obama probe report slips as chairman eyes subpoenas Hillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Editorial board of major Texas newspaper warns Trump is losing support due to pandemic MORE in polls there.

Pence has had travel woes in the past. His plane slid off the runway at Laguardia Airport in New York City during the 2016 campaign. The vice president and others on board were not injured.