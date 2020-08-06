Diana Harshbarger wins GOP primary to replace Rep. Phil Roe

Pharmacist Diana Harshbarger won the Republican primary in Tennessee's 1st District on Thursday, leaving her well placed to replace retiring Rep. Phil Roe David (Phil) Phillip RoeWe need to focus on veterans in need of service dogs Overnight Defense: Trump plan to pull troops from Germany gets bipartisan pushback | Top GOP senator says it's time to look at changing Confederate-named bases | GOP divided over renaming Army bases US ill-prepared for coronavirus-fueled mental health crisis MORE (R) in the deep red area.

Roe announced early this year that he will retire at the end of his sixth term.

Harshbarger prevailed in the 16-candidate primary, leading with 19.1 percent of the vote after 100 percent of precincts reported, according to the Associated Press.

During the primary campaign, she faced attacks for her ties to her husband’s pharmaceutical company. Harshbarger's husband was sentenced to a four-year prison sentence over charges of misbranding drugs.

However, the Tennessee candidate denied she had any involvement in her husband’s company.

Harshbarger will face off against Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham in the general election.

Updated August is 7, 12:09 a.m.