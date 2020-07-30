Poll: Plurality of 'Gen Z' voters say they see more political ads from Trump than Biden

A plurality of Generation Z, Democratic or left-leaning independent voters said that they have seen far more ads from President Trump Donald John TrumpGovernors' approval ratings drop as COVID-19 cases mount Gohmert says he will take hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment Virginia governor, senators request CDC aid with coronavirus outbreak at immigrant detention facility MORE's reelection campaign on the internet than ads from former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTimeline for GOP's Obama probe report slips as chairman eyes subpoenas Hillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Editorial board of major Texas newspaper warns Trump is losing support due to pandemic MORE's campaign, according to a new poll from a nonprofit youth organization.

The survey released Thursday by the Alliance for Youth Action found 47 percent of Democratic or left-leaning voters in the 18-25 age range reported seeing Trump campaign ads on popular social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram within the last month.

By contrast, just 21 percent of Gen Z, Democratic or left-leaning voters saw Biden campaign digital ads on the same platforms within the last month.

The new data suggests that the president's campaign is making a major push for young liberal voters.

Gaps between the two campaigns existed for Democratic or left-leaning voters between the ages of 26-32 and 33-39, as well.

Twenty-four percent of voters between the ages of 26-32 said that they had been contacted by the Trump campaign digitally. Sixteen percent of the same demographic said they had been contacted by Biden.

Seventeen percent of Democratic or unaffiliated voters between the ages of 33-39 said they had been contacted digitally by the Trump campaign, as opposed to 13 percent of voters who had been contacted by Biden.

“This is not a general youth poll. These are voters that Vice President Biden should be chasing,” the group's executive director, Sarah Audelo, told Politico in a statement.

“Persuadable young voters are highly motivated to vote up and down the ballot this year,” she added. “But Vice President Biden has a lot of work to do to earn their votes.”

Younger voter demographics tend to vote less reliably in elections but were seen as a key factor in both of former President Obama's (D) general election victories.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Lawmakers clash at tech antitrust hearing: 'Put your mask on!' Trump campaign aide: 'Junk' polls are 'skewed to the left' MORE (D), President Trump's 2016 opponent, dominated her former GOP rival among younger voters in 2016, winning 58 percent of voters aged 18-29 over Trump's 28 percent. She also won 51 percent of voters between the ages of 30-49.

The Alliance for Youth Action poll surveyed 1,241 Democratic and Democrat-leaning independent voters between the ages of 18-39 from July 18 to July 20. The margin of error for the poll is 3.2 percentage points.