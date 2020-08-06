Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper wins primary 

Rep. Jim Cooper Jim CooperOvernight Defense: Army now willing to rename bases named after Confederates | Dems demand answers on 'unfathomable' nuke testing discussions | Pentagon confirms death of north African al Qaeda leader Top Democrats demand answers on Trump administration's 'unfathomable' consideration of nuclear testing Taylor Swift slams Trump tweet: 'You have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?' MORE won the Democratic primary in Tennessee’s 5th District on Thursday as he looks to clinch his 16th term in November.

Cooper led with 56 percent of the vote after 52 percent of precincts had reported, according to the Associated Press.

Cooper, a Blue Dog democrat, prevailed over Keeda Haynes, a former public defender who would have been the first black congresswoman from the state, and small business owner Joshua Rawlings.