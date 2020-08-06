Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen wins Democratic primary

Rep. Steve Cohen Stephen (Steve) Ira CohenDemocrats exit briefing saying they fear elections under foreign threat Texas Democrat proposes legislation requiring masks in federal facilities Pelosi throws cold water on impeaching Barr MORE (D) won his party's primary in Tennessee’s 9th District on Thursday as he looks to earn an 8th term in Congress in November.

Cohen led his opponents with 83.9 percent of the vote according to the Associated Press, beating out two other Democratic challengers by a significant margin.

He’ll face Republican Charlotte Bergmann, the only candidate in the GOP primary, in the deep blue district in November.