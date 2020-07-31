Chamber of Commerce endorses Ernst for reelection

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced its support for Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstTrump tests GOP loyalty with election tweet and stimulus strategy Hillicon Valley: Tech CEOs brace for House grilling | Senate GOP faces backlash over election funds | Twitter limits Trump Jr.'s account Republicans raise concerns TikTok could be used by Chinese government interfere in elections MORE (R-Iowa) for reelection, adding her to the list of Republican Senate incumbents the powerful lobbying group is backing.

Democrat Theresa Greenfield is running to unseat Ernst, who has served in the Senate since 2015. Ernst was trailing Greenfield by 3 points in a Des Moines Register poll last week.

“As our country faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy, but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Senator Joni Ernst. She has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies,” Chamber CEO Thomas Donohue said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also touted Ernst’s focus on free enterprise in the endorsement.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, considers Ernst’s race a “toss-up.”

The Chamber has endorsed Sens. Cory Gardner Cory Scott Gardner100 Days: Democrats see clear path to Senate majority Sinking Trump seeks to squash GOP dissent Ivanka Trump visits Rocky Mountain park after passage of conservation bill MORE (R-Colo.) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisGOP under mounting pressure to strike virus deal quickly Hillicon Valley: Tech CEOs brace for House grilling | Senate GOP faces backlash over election funds | Twitter limits Trump Jr.'s account Republicans raise concerns TikTok could be used by Chinese government interfere in elections MORE (R-N.C.) — other senators locked in difficult reelection races.

The business group has also recently endorsed incumbent GOP Sens. John Cornyn John CornynLiability shield fight threatens to blow up relief talks Senate GOP opens door to smaller coronavirus deal as talks lag Republican senators revolt over coronavirus proposal MORE (Texas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseTrump tests GOP loyalty with election tweet and stimulus strategy Overnight Defense: US to pull 11,900 troops from Germany | Troop shuffle to cost 'several billion' dollars | Lawmakers pan drawdown plan | Trump says he hasn't discussed alleged bounties with Putin Lawmakers torch Trump plan to pull 11,900 troops from Germany MORE (Neb.), James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Defense: Pompeo pressed on move to pull troops from Germany | Panel abruptly scraps confirmation hearing | Trump meets family of slain soldier Senate panel scraps confirmation hearing for controversial Pentagon nominee at last minute Doug Collins questions Loeffler's trustworthiness in first TV ad MORE (Okla.) and Mike Rounds Marion (Mike) Michael RoundsSenate GOP punts coronavirus package to next week Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who 'protect' Trump in new ad Republicans fear backlash over Trump's threatened veto on Confederate names MORE (S.D.).

The group also endorsed former Rep. Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisConservative group launches ad campaign for Rep. Roger Marshall in Kansas Senate race Chamber of Commerce endorses Cornyn for reelection The Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night MORE (R-Wyo.), who is running for retiring Sen. Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziRepublicans battle over COVID-19 package's big price tag Conservative group launches ad campaign for Rep. Roger Marshall in Kansas Senate race Koch-backed group urges Senate to oppose 'bailouts' of states in new ads MORE’s (R-Wyo.) seat, and former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, who is running for retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderPelosi huddles with chairmen on surprise billing but deal elusive Senate GOP opens door to smaller coronavirus deal as talks lag GOP under mounting pressure to strike virus deal quickly MORE’s (R-Tenn.) seat.