Andrew Clyde wins Georgia GOP runoff to replace Doug Collins

Andrew Clyde won the Republican runoff election in Georgia’s 9th District on Tuesday to replace Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsMatt Lieberman faces calls to drop out of Georgia Senate race over 'racist and discriminatory' tropes in 2018 book Sabato's Crystal Ball shifts Iowa Senate race to 'toss-up,' Georgia toward GOP Loeffler knocks WNBA players for wearing shirts backing Democratic challenger MORE (R) in the deep red district.

Clyde, a firearms business owner and Navy veteran, prevailed over state Rep. Matt Gurtler (R) with 55 percent of the votes after 62 percent of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press.

The two candidates were forced into a runoff after neither clinched a majority in the primary in June.

Collins is leaving his House seat as he challenges Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerMatt Lieberman faces calls to drop out of Georgia Senate race over 'racist and discriminatory' tropes in 2018 book The Hill's Campaign Report: COVID-19 puts conventions in flux Sabato's Crystal Ball shifts Iowa Senate race to 'toss-up,' Georgia toward GOP MORE (R-Ga.) in the special multicandidate election in November.

Meanwhile, Devin Pandy won the Democratic nomination with 65 percent of the vote.

Updated: 10 p.m.