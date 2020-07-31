Clyburn: Biden needs VP pick who has 'a lot of passion'

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), a top ally to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign cancels ad buys to review messaging strategy: report Nunes declines to answer if he received information from Ukraine lawmaker meant to damage Biden Poll: Plurality of 'Gen Z' voters say they see more political ads from Trump than Biden MORE, said the former vice president needs to pick a running mate who has “a lot of passion.”

Speaking on MSNBC, Clyburn said a passionate candidate could complement Biden’s compassion and help motivate voters to cast their ballots in November.

“Joe Biden is a guy full of compassion. He has much more compassion than he exhibits passion. So he needs a running mate with a lot of passion to connect to voters. Biden has the greatest heart that I’ve ever encountered in politics. He is not a ‘rah rah’ guy that will motivate people. But he is the kind of guy you want to help put the policy together,” he said.

WATCH: As Joe Biden prepares to announce his VP pic, Rep. @ClyburnSC06 (D-S.C.) says: “[Biden] has much more compassion than he exhibits passion. So he needs a running mate with a lot of passion.” pic.twitter.com/HkQ7SjCuMo — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 31, 2020

The remarks come in the final days of Biden’s search for a running mate, whom he said he would announce in the first week of August.

Among the candidates Biden is known to be considering, Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA rule extends life of toxic coal ash ponds | Flint class action suit against Mich. officials can proceed, court rules | Senate Democrats introduce environmental justice bill Senate Democrats introduce environmental justice bill Fox's Perino says Biden won't pick Susan Rice because of fire from right MORE (D-Calif.), Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA rule extends life of toxic coal ash ponds | Flint class action suit against Mich. officials can proceed, court rules | Senate Democrats introduce environmental justice bill Senate Democrats introduce environmental justice bill GOP lawmaker says he will oppose any attempts to delay election MORE (D-Ill.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenFox's Perino says Biden won't pick Susan Rice because of fire from right Should Biden win, why do some assume he'll only serve one term? The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden closes in on vice presidential pick MORE (D-Mass.), Reps. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassFox's Perino says Biden won't pick Susan Rice because of fire from right The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden closes in on vice presidential pick The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Top tech executives testify in blockbuster antitrust hearing MORE (D-Calif.) and Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsHillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden closes in on vice presidential pick Val Demings repeatedly presses Google's Pichai on 'staggering' consolidation of consumer data MORE (D-Fla.) and former national security adviser Susan Rice are reportedly on the list.

Speculation over who Biden would tap to be his No. 2 has hit a fever pitch, with several reports casting Harris as a front-runner for the job but also maintaining that contenders like Duckworth, Bass and Rice are still very much in the running.

When asked if it was more important to pick a governing partner or a campaigning partner, Clyburn said “the first thing you’ve got to do is get elected.”

“So at this point in time, I’m thinking the former vice president needs to go about the business of doing the polling that’s necessary to see who would complement the ticket, do the kind of vetting that’s necessary to make sure you don’t have any distractions, and then let his head and heart take a look at this issue so that he can get to where he says is ‘simpatico.’ That, to me, is what’s important,” he said, adding that he likes all the contenders Biden is considering.