The Hill's Campaign Report: Who will Biden pick to be his running mate?

The countdown for Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign cancels ad buys to review messaging strategy: report Nunes declines to answer if he received information from Ukraine lawmaker meant to damage Biden Poll: Plurality of 'Gen Z' voters say they see more political ads from Trump than Biden MORE to select a running mate is on, with the former vice president announcing earlier this week he would have the slot filled next week.



A number of high-profile names, such as Biden’s former 2020 rivals Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA rule extends life of toxic coal ash ponds | Flint class action suit against Mich. officials can proceed, court rules | Senate Democrats introduce environmental justice bill Senate Democrats introduce environmental justice bill Fox's Perino says Biden won't pick Susan Rice because of fire from right MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenFox's Perino says Biden won't pick Susan Rice because of fire from right Should Biden win, why do some assume he'll only serve one term? The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden closes in on vice presidential pick MORE (D-Mass.), are being vetted. Other figures, including Congresswomen Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsHillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden closes in on vice presidential pick Val Demings repeatedly presses Google's Pichai on 'staggering' consolidation of consumer data MORE (D-Fla.) and Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassFox's Perino says Biden won't pick Susan Rice because of fire from right The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden closes in on vice presidential pick The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Top tech executives testify in blockbuster antitrust hearing MORE (D-Calif.), along with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), are also in the pool of candidates.



However, The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Alexander Bolton report that we shouldn’t count Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA rule extends life of toxic coal ash ponds | Flint class action suit against Mich. officials can proceed, court rules | Senate Democrats introduce environmental justice bill Senate Democrats introduce environmental justice bill GOP lawmaker says he will oppose any attempts to delay election MORE (D) out of the running yet, citing her status as a veteran who lost both legs in the Iraq War and is a recipient of the Purple Heart.



“Anyone who knows him well knows what the United States military means to him,” a Biden confidant told our colleagues. “And the fact of the matter is, she doesn't just check the boxes, she has an incredible story and it represents not only who the vice president is at his core, but the narrative he's been talking about since his campaign began.”

Duckworth’s colleague, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSchumer: Trump should want COVID-19 deal to help GOP election chances Republican senators revolt over coronavirus proposal VOA visa decision could hobble Venezuela coverage MORE (D), said that he would be in favor of a Biden-Duckworth ticket.



“She’s an incredible story, life story,” Durbin said in an interview. “Disabled veteran, amazing determination, who’s remade her life and now serves in the Senate. She is a symbol of success for the disability community.



“She has a lot of things going for her,” the senator added. “She carries counties in Illinois that I don’t because people respect her military credentials.”

Biden is currently leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign cancels ad buys to review messaging strategy: report Nunes declines to answer if he received information from Ukraine lawmaker meant to damage Biden Poll: Plurality of 'Gen Z' voters say they see more political ads from Trump than Biden MORE in a number of state and national polls.



It is not yet known what kind of impact Biden’s vice presidential pick would have on the election, however, a Hill-HarrisX poll released last week showed 23 percent of Democratic voters saying they wanted Harris as his running mate, while 22 percent said the same about Warren. Four percent said they wanted to see Duckworth on the ticket.



The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP group, released an ad on Friday hitting President Trump over his suggestion to delay the general election. The ad suggests that Trump is worried he won’t win reelection due to his low approval rating and backlash over his coronavirus response. The Hill’s J. Edward Moreno reports.

House Democrats are warning that the integrity of November's elections are under significant threat from foreign actors — and the Trump administration, they say, is going out of its way to conceal the danger from the public. The Hill's Mike Lillis reports.

The Chamber of Commerce formally threw its support behind Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstTrump tests GOP loyalty with election tweet and stimulus strategy Hillicon Valley: Tech CEOs brace for House grilling | Senate GOP faces backlash over election funds | Twitter limits Trump Jr.'s account Republicans raise concerns TikTok could be used by Chinese government interfere in elections MORE (R) in her reelection bid against Democrat Theresa Greenfield on Friday. The Hill’s Alex Gangitano reports.

Democratic candidates are gearing up to attack their Republican opponents over the issue of school reopenings ahead of November’s elections. Tal reports.

Zoe Fenson: You don’t have to be excited about Biden to vote for him.

David Harsanyi: Obama’s filibuster hypocrisy.

Damon Linker: Could America split up?

JMC ANALYTICS AND POLL--MASSACHUSETTS SENATE PRIMARY

Markey: 40%

Kennedy: 36%

MASON DIXON – FLORIDA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 50%

Trump: 46%

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 6:

Tennesse primaries

Aug. 8:

Hawaii primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries